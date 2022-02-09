Princess Margaret had nightmares of Queen Elizabeth II disapproving her

Princess Margaret, who died in 1997, was claimed to suffer nightmares about “disappointing” her sister Queen Elizabeth.

The late princess was dubbed the “rebel royal” because of her outgoing personality, which saw her rub shoulders with celebrities and singers on a regular basis.

Even with her beautiful lifestyle, there was something that kept Margaret in a bad mental state.

According to Craig Brown, author of Ma’am Darling: 99 Glimpses of Princess Margaret, the Princess had dreams about upsetting The Queen.

She was afraid that the Queen would “disapprove” of her one day.

This was an unexpected admission given Margaret and the Queen’s tight relationship, with the former commonly referred to as the latter’s “wingwoman.”

“Throughout their lives, Elizabeth and Margaret butted heads — the sensible, older sister matched with the impish, rebellious little sister,” writes Andrew Morton.

“Yet they were bound together by a primitive link, a private universe that only they could share.”

“At the heart of the friendship was Margaret’s unwavering loyalty to her sister.” She was Elizabeth’s wingwoman, capable of saying things that a queen would be afraid to speak.”

It is worth noting that Margaret died 20 years ago, at the age of 71, after months of health problems.