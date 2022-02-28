Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 06:57 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Princess Margaret’s husband Antony Armstrong’s notes took away his wife’s happiness

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 06:57 pm
Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret’s husband Antony Armstrong’s notes took away his wife’s happiness

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to a biographer, Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, was terrified of husband Antony Armstrong Jones’ notes.

Margaret’s authorised biographer, Christopher Warwick, recalled how she was terrified of her husband’s spiteful notes that said “I hate you.”

According to express.co.uk, Warwick claimed in a documentary that Princess Margaret was afraid of husband Antony Armstrong Jones’ notes.

The author of ‘Princess Margaret: A Life of Contrasts’ reportedly revealed this in a recent episode of ‘Secrets of the Royal Palaces.’

According to the outlet, the Countess of Snowdon had a brief relationship with Group Captain Peter Townsend. The Government, however, was opposed to her romance with Captain Townsend, an equerry to her father, King George VI, due to his divorce.

Margaret fell in love with Antony Armstrong-Jones, a photographer known for photographing society’s most famous people, after the couple divorced.

After meeting at a dinner party in 1958, the couple married two years later in Westminster Abbey in the first wedding ceremony ever broadcast on television.

 

Read More

11 mins ago
Josh Gad prefer Cinema rather than starring in Movies

Josh Gad has appeared in a number of big-budget films over his...
39 mins ago
Netizens found Aamir Liaquat Hussain's doppelgänger 

The internet has discovered the doppelgänger of Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, which...
1 hour ago
Ahmed Ali Akbar and Osman Khalid Butt groove at Mehar Bano’s engagement

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano recently got engaged to well-known producer Shahrukh Kazim...
2 hours ago
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sparks outrage on presenting some Oscar categories outside of the live telecast

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' decision not to broadcast...
2 hours ago
Samuel L. Jackson awarded for his campaign on Civil rights by NAACP Image Awards

Samuel L. Jackson, an Oscar-nominated actor and producer, received the Chairman's Award...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry describes his unusual reaction if he ever runs into the Queen

People frequently wonder what it would be like to have complete access...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

45 seconds ago
Green Day cancels concert in Moscow amidst Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine

In the wake of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, the American rock...
Will Smith
3 mins ago
Will Smith dedicates his first SAG award to his ‘King Richard’ co-stars

Will Smith won the 2022 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a...
Redmi
3 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi introduces a 24″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor

In China, Redmi recently announced a new gaming monitor. Sales for the...
Unisame
4 mins ago
Unisame proposes linking SMEs with government departments

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has proposed to...
Adsence Ad 300X600