Princess Margaret’s husband Antony Armstrong’s notes took away his wife’s happiness

According to a biographer, Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, was terrified of husband Antony Armstrong Jones’ notes.

Margaret’s authorised biographer, Christopher Warwick, recalled how she was terrified of her husband’s spiteful notes that said “I hate you.”

The author of ‘Princess Margaret: A Life of Contrasts’ reportedly revealed this in a recent episode of ‘Secrets of the Royal Palaces.’

According to the outlet, the Countess of Snowdon had a brief relationship with Group Captain Peter Townsend. The Government, however, was opposed to her romance with Captain Townsend, an equerry to her father, King George VI, due to his divorce.

Margaret fell in love with Antony Armstrong-Jones, a photographer known for photographing society’s most famous people, after the couple divorced.

After meeting at a dinner party in 1958, the couple married two years later in Westminster Abbey in the first wedding ceremony ever broadcast on television.