Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:10 pm
Princess Yoko of Japan was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia after catching Covid-19

Princess Yoko

Princess Yoko of Japan was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia after catching Covid-19

Princess Yoko of Japan has been admitted to hospital after contracting mild pneumonia during her Covid-19 struggle, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The 38-year-old member of the Royal family tested positive for the virus on Tuesday after complaining of a sore throat on Monday, according to the agency.

Before being transferred to the University of Tokyo Hospital, the princess was receiving care at a facility within the Imperial Palace.

Her Majesty is the first royal member of Japan’s Imperial House to have tested positive for coronavirus.

This comes while the country is experiencing the sixth wave of the virus, which includes the most recent version, Omicron.

Yoko made no public appearances and was not seen at the late Emperor’s commemoration ceremony on January 30.

 

