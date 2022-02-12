Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 10:45 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prior to their royal wedding, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared an ordinary home

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 10:45 pm
Kate Middleton

Prior to their royal wedding, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared an ordinary home

According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who could take over Windsor Castle after Charles leaves for Buckingham Palace, used to live in an average house together during their undergraduate years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who now live in the opulent Kensington Palace, used to share a £100-a-week modest home in St Andrews with two other friends.

Kate and William first met while studying at university and living in student halls. After establishing a bond in their first year together, the young couple chose to relocate to a charming property in the city of St Andrews.

The property they moved into on 13A Hope Street cost less than £100 a week and was a world away from the palaces they currently reside in with their three children.

The home included four bedrooms and a tiny kitchen where they allegedly had dinner parties. The interior of the house was somewhat plain, but William was supposed to have used his culinary skills to wow Kate.

The house has now been listed for sale and is no longer utilised for student housing.

Kate Middleton and William were friends when they initially moved into the house in their second year, but after discovering they had a sense of humour, the two grew closer.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral

Throwback when Pakistan’s famous Model and Tiktoker Hareem Shah, swimming video went...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian is guarding her 'crown' as Kanye West's dispute grows.

Kim Kardashian provides her fans Friday motivation by sharing an inspiring phrase...
3 hours ago
Diana's gift for Prince William's 13th birthday left him Surprised

When she offered her son Prince William a risqué surprise for his...
3 hours ago
What is Camilla's Pet Name? Prince Charles Loves it

While Prince Charles may give his wife Camilla some cute pet names,...
3 hours ago
PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian was mocked for a "photoshop blunder" in a recent photo

Kim Kardashian's recent snapshot has drawn the ire of eagle-eyed followers. The...
4 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah is a beautiful Pakistani TV Actress. Her performance as Palwasha...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy S22
4 mins ago
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is subjected to durability testing and is disassembled on video

Samsung's gleaming new Galaxy S22 has been subjected to a set of...
Tecno Camon 17
6 mins ago
Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan Tecno Camon 17 retail price in...
PSL Schedule 2022
11 mins ago
PSL Schedule 2022: PSL 7 Match Timings, Teams, Venues

PSL Schedule 2022: The announcement of PSL schedule officially marks the countdown...
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
12 mins ago
Iphone 12 pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Iphone 12 pro Max Price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600