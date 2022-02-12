Prior to their royal wedding, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared an ordinary home

According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who could take over Windsor Castle after Charles leaves for Buckingham Palace, used to live in an average house together during their undergraduate years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who now live in the opulent Kensington Palace, used to share a £100-a-week modest home in St Andrews with two other friends.

Kate and William first met while studying at university and living in student halls. After establishing a bond in their first year together, the young couple chose to relocate to a charming property in the city of St Andrews.

The property they moved into on 13A Hope Street cost less than £100 a week and was a world away from the palaces they currently reside in with their three children.

The home included four bedrooms and a tiny kitchen where they allegedly had dinner parties. The interior of the house was somewhat plain, but William was supposed to have used his culinary skills to wow Kate.

The house has now been listed for sale and is no longer utilised for student housing.

Kate Middleton and William were friends when they initially moved into the house in their second year, but after discovering they had a sense of humour, the two grew closer.