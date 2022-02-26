Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:33 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Priyanka Chopra cancels producing American series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:33 pm
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra to no longer produce American series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Madhuri Dixit has announced that Priyank Chopra’s American series based on her life has been canceled.

According to Indian Express news, The Fame Game actor told the reporters in a recent group interview, “Yes, there were ongoing discussions and we were trying to pitch it and Shri Rao, director of The Fame Game, who has written the script of the show, was involved with that project too.”

“But sometimes things work and sometimes they don’t. We tried to get that sitcom approved but it didn’t pan out,” she shared.

Priyanka had declared a few years ago that she would be supporting an American comedy project based on Dixit’s life after she left celebrity for a quiet life in the US suburbs.

“One of the favorite parts of my job is to be able to tell stories across genres, languages and to a varied audience,” the Sky Is Pink actor wrote on social media at that time.

“Today I’m happy to share with you another step I’ve taken on that creative journey, in my role as a producer. This particular story is one of a few Hollywood projects that I am currently developing,” Chopra added.

“The incredible Madhuri Dixit’s real life has been the inspiration behind Sri Rao’s amazing story, and I can’t wait to work with the both of them to see how this will pan out,” she had expressed.

Read More

25 mins ago
The real reason Pete Davidson deleted his InstaGram account

Pete Davidson just deactivated his Instagram account after only a week on...
30 mins ago
Copyright infringement case filled against Kangna Ranaut's Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is in legal danger just days before the...
50 mins ago
Ryan Reynold hints to new developments in Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds promises fresh developments! The Fans have been on...
1 hour ago
Will Neve Campbell return in Scream 6?

The revival of the Scream franchise after a ten-year hiatus has sparked...
3 hours ago
Dominic Fike have things to say for Tom Holland and Zendaya as a couple

Euphoria has been one of HBO's most popular shows. And the second...
15 hours ago
Kate Middleton's touching letter in the guest book at the cabin where Prince William proposed

The Duchess of Cambridge left a beautiful note in the guest book...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
Salena Gomez flaunts her friendship with Simi Khadra on Instagram

After Simi Khadra was recently photographed sharing a cuddly moment with The...
Kangana Ranaut
9 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut praises Alia Bhatt in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making...
Russian invasion of Ukraine
10 mins ago
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its third day: Here’s what we know so far

Following a torrent of air raids on cities and military bases around...
15 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 26 feb 2022

Kerala lottery result 26-2-2022 of karunya KR538 draw held on 26-2-2022, the...
Adsence Ad 300X600