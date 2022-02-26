Madhuri Dixit has announced that Priyank Chopra’s American series based on her life has been canceled.

According to Indian Express news, The Fame Game actor told the reporters in a recent group interview, “Yes, there were ongoing discussions and we were trying to pitch it and Shri Rao, director of The Fame Game, who has written the script of the show, was involved with that project too.”

“But sometimes things work and sometimes they don’t. We tried to get that sitcom approved but it didn’t pan out,” she shared.

Priyanka had declared a few years ago that she would be supporting an American comedy project based on Dixit’s life after she left celebrity for a quiet life in the US suburbs.

“One of the favorite parts of my job is to be able to tell stories across genres, languages and to a varied audience,” the Sky Is Pink actor wrote on social media at that time.

“Today I’m happy to share with you another step I’ve taken on that creative journey, in my role as a producer. This particular story is one of a few Hollywood projects that I am currently developing,” Chopra added.

“The incredible Madhuri Dixit’s real life has been the inspiration behind Sri Rao’s amazing story, and I can’t wait to work with the both of them to see how this will pan out,” she had expressed.