Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:53 pm
Priyanka Chopra congratulates mother as her cosmetic clinic clocks 14 years

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global superstar, is a frequent user of social media. Fans are treated to peeks and updates of the actress’s personal and professional lives on a daily basis, and they keep coming back for more.

Priyanka Chopra frequently posts stunning and candid photos and videos of herself, her friends, and her family. When it comes to family, Priyanka is close to her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka turned to social media to congratulate her mother on the 14th anniversary of her beauty clinic Studio Aesthetique.

Dr. Ashok Chopra features in the video as well. Sharing this reel on her stories, Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations on 14 years!!! @studio_aesthetique So happy for you (orange heart emoji) @drmadhuakhourichopra @drneetikamodi”.

