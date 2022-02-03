Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 10:24 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie to share screen in ‘Ending Things’

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 10:24 pm

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie are all set to share the screen in the upcoming action film “Ending Things“, directed and written by Kevin Sullivan, claimed Deadline.

“Ending Things” has been compared to James Cameron’s action comedy “True Lies” from 1994.

The plot revolves around a hitwoman who decides to leave the assassin business and informs her business partner that their personal relationship is over.

But she realizes she doesn’t want to let go of that portion of their relationship. They must band together for one final night out in order to endure the breakup and their last work together.

“Ending Things” will be produced by Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment in collaboration with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions.

“The Matrix Resurrections” was Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ most recent release, and she just concluded the romantic comedy “Text For You” starring Sam Hueghan, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series “Citadel.”

“Spark,” a drama starring Saniyya Sidney as Claudette Colvin, an unsung Civil Rights pioneer, will be directed by Anthony Mackie, star of the Disney Plus series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

He also just wrapped filming on Rupert Wyatt’s “Desert Warrior” and has been cast as Captain America in Marvel’s fourth film.

He also just wrapped filming on Rupert Wyatt’s “Desert Warrior” and has been cast as Captain America in Marvel’s fourth film.

Read More

2 hours ago
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed trolled for their honeymoon outfits

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are on their honeymoon joyride, exploring the...
3 hours ago
'Akela reh gaya hoon, Tuba gayi Shehroz k sath,' Aamir Liaquat shocking revelation about Tuba 

Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, the popular host of BOL entertainment, is well-known...
3 hours ago
Who is Rudy Giuliani and why is 'The Masked Singer' Trending

According to sources, Rudy Giuliani will be one of the first celebrities...
3 hours ago
Here’s how you can watch ‘Snowdrop’ feat BLACKPINK Jisoo’s new K-Drama

If you're a BLINK fan, you might be interested in learning how...
3 hours ago
Shiza and Fizza drama clip trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

Fizza and Shiza, the twin sisters from the drama Judwaa is circulating...
4 hours ago
How Entertainment Industry facilitates Classism

The media serves as a conduit between the government and the general...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Xiaomi MIUI 13
9 mins ago
Xiaomi launches MIUI 13 to strengthen multitasking. Here are 10 Phones that will get it first

Xiaomi has announced the release of the MIUI 13 update for Xiaomi...
Samsung Galaxy S10
23 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S10: This is the era of mobile...
27 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a comeback on Insta with a sunkissed selfie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a comeback on her Instagram after becoming a new...
Did you know why Swiss cheese have holes?
43 mins ago
Did you know why Swiss cheese have holes?

A Swiss agricultural institute determined that the famed holes in cheeses like...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600