Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie to share screen in ‘Ending Things’

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie are all set to share the screen in the upcoming action film “Ending Things“, directed and written by Kevin Sullivan, claimed Deadline.

“Ending Things” has been compared to James Cameron’s action comedy “True Lies” from 1994.

The plot revolves around a hitwoman who decides to leave the assassin business and informs her business partner that their personal relationship is over.

But she realizes she doesn’t want to let go of that portion of their relationship. They must band together for one final night out in order to endure the breakup and their last work together.

“Ending Things” will be produced by Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment in collaboration with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions.

“The Matrix Resurrections” was Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ most recent release, and she just concluded the romantic comedy “Text For You” starring Sam Hueghan, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series “Citadel.”

“Spark,” a drama starring Saniyya Sidney as Claudette Colvin, an unsung Civil Rights pioneer, will be directed by Anthony Mackie, star of the Disney Plus series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

He also just wrapped filming on Rupert Wyatt’s “Desert Warrior” and has been cast as Captain America in Marvel’s fourth film.

