Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a comeback on Insta with a sunkissed selfie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a comeback on her Instagram after becoming a new mom!

The actress shared a series of car selfies, marking her first Instagram post since declaring the birth of her baby girl with husband Nick Jonas.

The photos feature Chopra Jonas’s sight from the rearview mirror as she stares into the camera on her phone in one photo and rocks sunglasses in the other.

She captioned the picture, “The light feels right. ✨”

The superstar recently become a mom with husband Nick Jonas, she claimed to be over –joyed with the arrival of the baby girl.