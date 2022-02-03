Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 10:52 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a comeback on Insta with a sunkissed selfie

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 10:52 pm

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a comeback on her Instagram after becoming a new mom!

The actress shared a series of car selfies, marking her first Instagram post since declaring the birth of her baby girl with husband Nick Jonas.

The photos feature Chopra Jonas’s sight from the rearview mirror as she stares into the camera on her phone in one photo and rocks sunglasses in the other.

She captioned the picture, “The light feels right. ✨”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The superstar recently become a mom with husband Nick Jonas, she claimed to be over –joyed with the arrival of the baby girl.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed trolled for their honeymoon outfits

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are on their honeymoon joyride, exploring the...
3 hours ago
'Akela reh gaya hoon, Tuba gayi Shehroz k sath,' Aamir Liaquat shocking revelation about Tuba 

Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, the popular host of BOL entertainment, is well-known...
3 hours ago
Who is Rudy Giuliani and why is 'The Masked Singer' Trending

According to sources, Rudy Giuliani will be one of the first celebrities...
3 hours ago
Here’s how you can watch ‘Snowdrop’ feat BLACKPINK Jisoo’s new K-Drama

If you're a BLINK fan, you might be interested in learning how...
3 hours ago
Shiza and Fizza drama clip trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

Fizza and Shiza, the twin sisters from the drama Judwaa is circulating...
4 hours ago
How Entertainment Industry facilitates Classism

The media serves as a conduit between the government and the general...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Xiaomi MIUI 13
7 mins ago
Xiaomi launches MIUI 13 to strengthen multitasking. Here are 10 Phones that will get it first

Xiaomi has announced the release of the MIUI 13 update for Xiaomi...
Samsung Galaxy S10
21 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S10: This is the era of mobile...
Did you know why Swiss cheese have holes?
41 mins ago
Did you know why Swiss cheese have holes?

A Swiss agricultural institute determined that the famed holes in cheeses like...
Honda Civic 2022
42 mins ago
BREAKING NEWS: Honda Civic 2022 Booking Have Begun, Tentative Price Revealed

We have some really fantastic news for Civic enthusiasts in Pakistan. The...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600