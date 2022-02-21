Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas appears together after their daughter’s birth

On Sunday night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dined at Nobu Malibu for a romantic supper. This is their first public appearance as a couple since their surrogate daughter was born last month.

Nick donned a striped sweater and white trousers, while Priyanka wore a striped shirt over a white tank top and wide-legged pants. As they left the restaurant after their date night, they were seen holding hands.

Check out the pictures here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Earlier in the day, Priyanka shared a picture of her hand placed on Nick’s as they sat in their car and captioned it, “My favourite kind of Sunday.” She posted the snap on Instagram Stories.