Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas appears together after their daughter’s birth

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:41 pm
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas went on a date

On Sunday night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dined at Nobu Malibu for a romantic supper. This is their first public appearance as a couple since their surrogate daughter was born last month.

Nick donned a striped sweater and white trousers, while Priyanka wore a striped shirt over a white tank top and wide-legged pants. As they left the restaurant after their date night, they were seen holding hands.

Check out the pictures here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Earlier in the day, Priyanka shared a picture of her hand placed on Nick’s as they sat in their car and captioned it, “My favourite kind of Sunday.” She posted the snap on Instagram Stories.

Read More

49 mins ago
Lorraine viewers 'switch off' as Phillip Schofield's themed show airs

Lorraine fans were left cringing when Phillip Schofield appeared worried during his...
1 hour ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's US move sees change in 'attitude'

Since migrating to the United States from the United Kingdom, Prince Harry...
1 hour ago
Jamal Edwards is honoured by Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, has paid a heartfelt tribute to...
1 hour ago
Kristen Stewart bashed for 'irresponsibly' attempting to puke in her Diana role

An eating disorder charity condemned Kristen Stewart's comments about 'trying to puke'...
1 hour ago
Alexandra Daddario's home targeted by a man with a loaded handgun

Alexandra Daddario's house was reportedly targeted by 'an enraged man' who refused...
1 hour ago
Chrissy Teigen and husband are planning for another pregnancy!

After a miscarriage in 2020, model Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
PM Imran announces zero tax for registered freelancers

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced zero tax for registered freelancers. He...
Pak-Iran trade
16 mins ago
LCCI for good use of opportunities to lift Pak-Iran trade

LAHORE: There is a need to enhance trade volume between Pakistan and...
Meezan
24 mins ago
Meezan Bank posts over Rs28 billion annual profit

KARACHI: The profit after tax of Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL) recorded a...
SBP
28 mins ago
SBP to launch electronic warehouse receipt financing

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will launch the electronic warehouse...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600