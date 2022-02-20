Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 11:38 pm
PSL 2022: Erin Holland gave us sunny Sunday goals in colourful outfit    

Erin Holland, an Australian cricket presenter, has once again stolen everyone’s heart by posting images on social media at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Since arriving in Pakistan for the PSL, Erin Holland has been stealing fans’ hearts by channelling her glamourous looks.

Throughout the matches, Erin has been serving stunning looks to her fans, whether she is dressed in desi or western attires. In a recent Twitter snaps, she was dressed in a multicoloured striped midi dress.

Read more: PSL 7: Erin Holland once again flaunts her desi look

She accessorised the look with black strappy heels and a belt to emphasise her waist.

“Local label LOVE today! #lulusar bringing the colour to my Sunday @thePSLt20 doubleheader,” Holland wrote along with her pictures.

