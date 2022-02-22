PSL 7: Erin Holland extends warm welcome to Zainab Abbas

Erin Holland’s friendship with fellow sports broadcaster Zainab Abbas is blossoming as she returns for another Pakistan Super League season.

The two sports journalists engage in lighthearted banter, and their growing relationship warms our hearts. Zainab Abbas’ coworker missed her while she was absent from the PSL this season.

Fans greeted the famed Pakistani sports presenter’s return to work. Erin Holland, on the other hand, went above and beyond to provide a warm welcome back. She captioned a photo of the two on her social media accounts, “MY BEHEN IS BACK!”

It appears that the two have progressed from coworkers and friends to really good buddies. At this moment, the former Miss Australia is implying a sisterly closeness. It’s inspiring to see ladies supporting one another.

