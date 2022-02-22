Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:42 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Erin Holland extends warm welcome to Zainab Abbas

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:42 pm
PSL 7: Erin Holland extends warm welcome to Zainab Abbas

PSL 7: Erin Holland extends warm welcome to Zainab Abbas

Erin Holland’s friendship with fellow sports broadcaster Zainab Abbas is blossoming as she returns for another Pakistan Super League season.

The two sports journalists engage in lighthearted banter, and their growing relationship warms our hearts. Zainab Abbas’ coworker missed her while she was absent from the PSL this season.

Read more: PSL 7: Erin Holland looks beauty in black

Fans greeted the famed Pakistani sports presenter’s return to work. Erin Holland, on the other hand, went above and beyond to provide a warm welcome back. She captioned a photo of the two on her social media accounts, “MY BEHEN IS BACK!”

It appears that the two have progressed from coworkers and friends to really good buddies. At this moment, the former Miss Australia is implying a sisterly closeness. It’s inspiring to see ladies supporting one another.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

23 mins ago
PHOTOS: Drake having a good time at The Weeknd's birthday event

Over the weekend, Drake made sure that his pal The Weeknd had...
23 mins ago
Star kids in one frame! BFF Suhana Khan ‘sneaks’ in

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most well-known celebrity children. Khushi, the...
27 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian had her fiancé Travis Barker's initials custom-made

Kourtney Kardashian's love for her fiancé Travis Barker is turning the town...
33 mins ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William square off in a struggle for pride

On Saturday, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will face off...
35 mins ago
Adele and Rich Paul's PDA-filled images have won our hearts

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul's PDA-filled images are a hit with...
41 mins ago
As his quarantine ends following COVID-19, BTS' V will return to daily activities

BTS member V's quarantine has ended, as the musician has fully recovered...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen
8 mins ago
The Queen is seeking for someone to manage her finances, and the salary is £100,000 per year

The Queen is looking for someone to manage her finances, and the...
Azhar Ali
10 mins ago
Watch: Azhar Ali excited to join Worcestershire

Azhar Ali, a Pakistani batsman, is excited to be joining Worcestershire in...
Heropanti 2
17 mins ago
Heropanti 2 to release on April 29, 2022!

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will reunite onscreen for the second time...
'We should stop encouraging cousin romances in dramas,' says Ushna Shah
19 mins ago
‘We should stop encouraging cousin romances in dramas,’ says Ushna Shah

Ushna Shah is frequently in the news for her strong stance on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600