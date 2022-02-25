Adsence Ad 160X600
PSL 7: Erin Holland has a good time with her Pakistani “Behnen”
Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland’s friendship with fellow sports broadcasters at the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition in 2022, and we are adoring it.
The former Miss Australia, Holland, has joined her Pakistani ‘Behnen’ at the stadium. The journalists engage in lighthearted banter, and their growing relationship warms our hearts.
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
On Instagram, Holland keeps treating her fans with her daily looks, her look from the Gaddafi Stadium, wearing eastern outfits while posing like a true diva.
View this post on Instagram
