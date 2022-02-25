Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:47 pm
PSL 7: Erin Holland has a good time with her Pakistani “Behnen”

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:47 pm
Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland’s friendship with fellow sports broadcasters at the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition in 2022, and we are adoring it.

The former Miss Australia, Holland, has joined her Pakistani ‘Behnen’ at the stadium. The journalists engage in lighthearted banter, and their growing relationship warms our hearts.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

On Instagram, Holland keeps treating her fans with her daily looks, her look from the Gaddafi Stadium, wearing eastern outfits while posing like a true diva.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

