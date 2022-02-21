PSL 7: Erin Holland looks beauty in black
Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland, who is winning hearts with her desi look, has been serving us classy yet elegant looks since the commencement of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition in 2022.
On Instagram, Holland keeps treating her fans with her daily looks, her look from the Gaddafi Stadium, wearing eastern outfits while posing like a diva.
In her recent Instgaram pictures, the former Miss Australia donned a classy black outfit and looked stunning as she posed for the camera like a true diva.
Have a look:
