PSL 7: Erin Holland once again flaunts her desi look
Erin Holland, an Australian cricket commentator, has been winning the heart with her desi looks since the commencement of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.
Holland keeps posting her look from the Gaddafi Stadium, wearing eastern outfits while posing like a diva.
The former Miss Australia shared her pictures wearing a three-piece outfit and showcase the detailing of her dress.
“Something special from Rangrasiya for @thePSLt20 today.. #LQVKK,” she wrote along with her pictures.
Something special from Rangrasiya for @thePSLt20 today.. ✨ #LQVKK pic.twitter.com/OaZeFIE4Kp
— Erin Holland (@erinvholland) February 18, 2022
The wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting donned a blue kurta with straight pants and pinned her dupatta on her shoulder. In accessories, she wore a blue pair of ear studs and tied her hair into a center-parted sleek bun.
Don’t mind us @SteelyDan66 🤣🤣 #swagger @thePSLt20 pic.twitter.com/xkeAcnT9CV
— Erin Holland (@erinvholland) February 18, 2022
