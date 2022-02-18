Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 09:39 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Erin Holland once again flaunts her desi look

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 09:39 pm
PSL 7: Erin Holland once again flaunts her desi look

PSL 7: Erin Holland once again flaunts her desi look

Erin Holland, an Australian cricket commentator, has been winning the heart with her desi looks since the commencement of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Holland keeps posting her look from the Gaddafi Stadium, wearing eastern outfits while posing like a diva.

Read more: PSL 2022: Erin Holland talks about her marriage with Ben Cutting

The former Miss Australia shared her pictures wearing a three-piece outfit and showcase the detailing of her dress.

“Something special from Rangrasiya for @thePSLt20 today.. #LQVKK,” she wrote along with her pictures.

The wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting donned a blue kurta with straight pants and pinned her dupatta on her shoulder. In accessories, she wore a blue pair of ear studs and tied her hair into a center-parted sleek bun.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

35 mins ago
Prince Harry’s lawyer tells court United Kingdom ‘will always be his home’

London: A lawyer for Prince Harry told a London court Friday that...
38 mins ago
WATCH: Hadiqa Kiani, Bilal Abbas's 'Dobara' BTS goes viral  

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani broke the passé standards of the desi culture...
38 mins ago
Lawyers say Prince Harry feels 'unsafe' bringing his children to the UK

According to The Associated Press, Prince Harry's lawyers told a court hearing...
42 mins ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'disagreeing' with Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis

Because of their parenting ideas, Prince William and Kate Middleton have apparently...
45 mins ago
The process of removing Prince Andrew's Duke of York title is about to commence

While Prince Andrew accepted to an out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia...
50 mins ago
Prince William brings royal admirers to tears as he fulfils a promise made to a bereaved schoolboy

After fulfilling a promise made to a grieving student, Prince William has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Zoe Kravitz
2 mins ago
Zoe Kravitz, the catwoman, is scheduled to make her ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut

According to Variety, Zo Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman)...
5 mins ago
Fawad challenges opposition to hold long march on Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said...
Prince Andrew
9 mins ago
The Queen’s Palace said it has “no plans” to evaluate Prince Andrew’s remaining titles: ‘Is he coming back?’

The news of Prince Andrew's lack of forthcoming evaluations following settlement spurs...
Prince Harry
29 mins ago
Prince Harry is ‘fuming in wrath’ as Duchess Camilla prepares to take on the role of Queen

Despite Prince Harry's silence on the possibility of Duchess Camilla becoming Queen...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600