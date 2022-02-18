PSL 7: Erin Holland once again flaunts her desi look

Erin Holland, an Australian cricket commentator, has been winning the heart with her desi looks since the commencement of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Holland keeps posting her look from the Gaddafi Stadium, wearing eastern outfits while posing like a diva.

Read more: PSL 2022: Erin Holland talks about her marriage with Ben Cutting

The former Miss Australia shared her pictures wearing a three-piece outfit and showcase the detailing of her dress.

“Something special from Rangrasiya for @thePSLt20 today.. #LQVKK,” she wrote along with her pictures.

The wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting donned a blue kurta with straight pants and pinned her dupatta on her shoulder. In accessories, she wore a blue pair of ear studs and tied her hair into a center-parted sleek bun.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com