Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 11:10 pm
Queen astounds fans by breaking a decades-old tradition

Queen Elizabeth’s latest shocking action left supporters stunned, as the longest-reigning monarch defied decades of royal precedent.

The revelation that the 95-year-old monarch had broken her corgi tradition and adopted a four-year-old award-winning cocker spaniel named Lissy stunned royal followers.

The monarch has added a new dog to her famed litter of corgis, but she has chosen a different breed this time.

According to rumours, her new four-year-old dog is named after Queen Elizabeth II and is her first gundog champion.

The Queen’s affection for corgi dogs is well known around the world and has become a symbol of her 70-year reign. She inherited the heritage from her father, King George VI, and the Queen Mother, both of whom owned Pembroke Welsh Corgis while she was a youngster.

Candy, the monarch’s dorgi, already lives with her, as do two corgis, one of which is named Muick. After the death of Muick’s sidekick, Fergus, Prince Andrew and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice presented her with the other.

With the advent of Lissy, Queen Elizabeth has lifted her self-imposed year-long moratorium on new royal dogs. Between 1938 and 2018, the Queen possessed at least one corgi per year, until her final one, Vulcan, died of old age and she decided not to take on any more so that she would not leave any behind after her death.

 

