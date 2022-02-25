Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:33 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Queen discusses her ‘favorite TV show,’ and she like it so much that she can’recite one-liners’ from it

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:33 pm
Queen

Queen discusses her ‘favorite TV show,’ and she like it so much that she can’recite one-liners’ from it

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Many people have speculated on what type of television shows the royal family could watch in their spare time, with some wondering if they enjoy Netflix’s The Crown as much as we do.

However, the Queen’s favourite programme may surprise you.

Journalist Phil Jones claims in a storey for The New Statesman that the Queen informed him about her favourite programme during a visit to Buckingham Palace in 2001.

He claims he kept their chat a secret for 21 years because he was previously advised that journalists should not share their conversations with the king.

However, now that he is leaving BBC Radio 2, he felt it was time to publicly share what he had discovered.

What is the show in question? The Kumars are ranked 42nd.

He claims Her Majesty was such a fan of the show that she could “recite some of the one-liners.”

Jones stated: “I was invited to a media event at Buckingham Palace in 2001.

“We talked for a long time, which I can tell you is rather odd. ‘Bloody hell, I’m talking to the Queen and I can’t think of a single thing to say!’ my thoughts kept repeating.

“Finally, I decided to ask, ‘What is your favourite programme?’ She immediately answered, ‘The Kumars at No. 42,’ and then started to recite some of the one-liners from the grandma character, performed by the excellent Meera Syal.”

During their talk, The Queen also mentioned that she was a big fan of Terry Wogan, according to Jones.

However, he claims that this did not surprise him at the time because he already knew she liked to listen to Radio 2.

The Kumars at No. 42 was a British television sitcom that aired for seven seasons from 2001 to 2006.

The show starred Sanjeev Bhaskar as Sanjeev Kumar, an aspiring chat show host who invited celebrity guests to his home to speak with them.

 

Read More

18 mins ago
Kriti Sanon looks all bossy and elegant in a brown outfit

Kriti Sanon used Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a neutral...
24 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez complete dance challenge

Shilpa Shetty has created a stir on the internet after posting a...
28 mins ago
Oscar-winning Hollywood actor visits Karachi's beach and dances at a wedding in traditional attire

Lupita Amondi Nyong'o, dressed in a traditional lehenga choli at a local...
49 mins ago
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

Neelam Muneer Khan is a Pakistani actress. She worked in several Pakistani...
55 mins ago
Kanye West trolls Pete Davidson

We are all familiar with the Kim-Kanye-Pete ongoing fiasco. Kim has allegedly...
57 mins ago
Experts suggest that Kate Middleton 'had her heart set on' a different name for Prince George

The Duke and Duchess' oldest child, Prince George, almost had an entirely...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Special PIA airplane will be sent to Ukraine to evacuate stranded Pakistani students

The government has announced that a special PIA airplane will be sent...
Urvashi Rautela celebrates her birthday in style, See photos
3 mins ago
Urvashi Rautela celebrates her birthday in style, See photos

Urvashi Rautela is an actress and model, hailing from India, and exclusively...
Meghan Markle
7 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first Hollywood appearance to receive award

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to make their debut appearance...
PICS: Mawra Hocane dresses to the nines in her latest photoshoot
9 mins ago
PICS: Mawra Hocane dresses to the nines in her latest photoshoot

Mawra Hocane made her way into Pakistan’s showbiz industry through her amazing...
Adsence Ad 300X600