Queen discusses her ‘favorite TV show,’ and she like it so much that she can’recite one-liners’ from it

Many people have speculated on what type of television shows the royal family could watch in their spare time, with some wondering if they enjoy Netflix’s The Crown as much as we do.

However, the Queen’s favourite programme may surprise you.

Journalist Phil Jones claims in a storey for The New Statesman that the Queen informed him about her favourite programme during a visit to Buckingham Palace in 2001.

He claims he kept their chat a secret for 21 years because he was previously advised that journalists should not share their conversations with the king.

However, now that he is leaving BBC Radio 2, he felt it was time to publicly share what he had discovered.

What is the show in question? The Kumars are ranked 42nd.

He claims Her Majesty was such a fan of the show that she could “recite some of the one-liners.”

Jones stated: “I was invited to a media event at Buckingham Palace in 2001.

“We talked for a long time, which I can tell you is rather odd. ‘Bloody hell, I’m talking to the Queen and I can’t think of a single thing to say!’ my thoughts kept repeating.

“Finally, I decided to ask, ‘What is your favourite programme?’ She immediately answered, ‘The Kumars at No. 42,’ and then started to recite some of the one-liners from the grandma character, performed by the excellent Meera Syal.”

During their talk, The Queen also mentioned that she was a big fan of Terry Wogan, according to Jones.

However, he claims that this did not surprise him at the time because he already knew she liked to listen to Radio 2.

The Kumars at No. 42 was a British television sitcom that aired for seven seasons from 2001 to 2006.

The show starred Sanjeev Bhaskar as Sanjeev Kumar, an aspiring chat show host who invited celebrity guests to his home to speak with them.