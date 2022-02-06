Queen Elizabeth aims for ‘trouble free’ transition’ for Prince Charles’ to the throne

Queen Elizabeth’s’sincere wish’ for Duchess Camilla to be Queen consort, according to royal experts, was only made public to make Prince Charles’ succession to the monarchy following her death as ‘trouble-free’ as possible.

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt revealed this information to the PA news agency.

“When it comes to her son becoming king, the Queen is ensuring that the transfer is as smooth and trouble-free as possible.”

“She’s ensuring the long-term viability of an institution she’s been a part of for seventy years.” Camilla’s transformation from third wheel in a marriage to queen-in-waiting is complete.”

“I would want to offer my gratitude to you all for your support,” she wrote for those unfamiliar with the Queen’s message. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.”

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when