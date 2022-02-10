Queen Elizabeth and Philip obliged to retake wedding photos on honeymoon after mishap

After an unfortunate mistake, the Queen was reportedly forced to redo her wedding photos with Prince Philip.

On November 20, 1947, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh married.

The then-Princess and Philip announced their engagement on July 9, 1947, and married four months later at Westminster Abbey.

A total of 2,000 guests witnessed the happy couple exchange their vows, with an additional 200 million tuning in to the live BBC broadcast.

However, due to a pretty odd oversight, the majority of the photos we see weren’t actually taken on the day in question.

In the run-up to the wedding, he even performed a dress rehearsal at Buckingham Palace, enlisting the help of his partner Derrig Gibb and secretary Dinah Blaber to play the roles of false royals. They posed for the photos he wanted to see how the images would turn out.

But when the big day arrived, things didn’t go as planned. Because the bride’s flowers were misplaced, they were not included in the classic images.

When Sterling realised they were missing, he had to arrange for fresh photographs to be shot.

The newlyweds had to break their honeymoon to pose for a second set of shots in Broadlands and Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate.

During the ITV documentary Invitation to the Royal Wedding, royal wedding florist David Longman revealed the background behind this unexpected change of events.

“If we go back to the Queen’s wedding in 1947, when you look at the state portraits of all the bridesmaids and royal guests, and there is the Queen without a bouquet,” he alleged. It got misplaced.