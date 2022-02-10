Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 01:03 am
Queen Elizabeth ‘began weeping.’ When a’special royal’ died,

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth reportedly began sobbing hysterically on a plane in Kenya because one of her most treasured family members had died unexpectedly.

Rachel Burchfield, the host of Podcast Royal, revealed this revelation.

Rachel Burchfield made this assertion on the Podcast Royal, telling listeners, “When she [Queen] boarded the plane on the way to the UK, it was during the journey that the gravity of her loss hit her.” Once they were in the air, the mask slipped.”

Even Eric Sherbrooke Walker’s biographer, Nicholas Best, commented on the episode, telling The Guardian, “The Queen left her seat after a while.”

“Her face was set when she returned, but it was obvious to the other passengers that she had been in the loo, having a good long cry’.”

 

