Queen Elizabeth cancels her virtual meetings due to Covid-19

Buckingham Palace provides an update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status to the public

As she isolates with Covid-19, Queen has been forced to cancel her virtual obligations owing to her “croaky voice.”

According to royal sources, the Queen was obliged to postpone her two scheduled virtual engagements on Thursday because she is still speaking a “bit croaky” and “full of cold” as she continued to quarantine with coronavirus.

The suspensions were made, according to sources, because the king ‘understandably still sounds full of cold.’ They have stated, however, that there is nothing to be concerned about and that she appears to be ‘on the mend.’

In the meanwhile, the Platinum Jubilee tour dates have been announced.

While Kate and William travel to the Caribbean, Edward, Sophie, and Anne will be granted big international trips.