Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:47 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Queen Elizabeth cancels her virtual meetings due to Covid-19

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:47 pm
Prince Williams

Buckingham Palace provides an update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status to the public

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

As she isolates with Covid-19, Queen has been forced to cancel her virtual obligations owing to her “croaky voice.”

According to royal sources, the Queen was obliged to postpone her two scheduled virtual engagements on Thursday because she is still speaking a “bit croaky” and “full of cold” as she continued to quarantine with coronavirus.

The suspensions were made, according to sources, because the king ‘understandably still sounds full of cold.’ They have stated, however, that there is nothing to be concerned about and that she appears to be ‘on the mend.’

In the meanwhile, the Platinum Jubilee tour dates have been announced.

While Kate and William travel to the Caribbean, Edward, Sophie, and Anne will be granted big international trips.

Read More

22 mins ago
Salena Gomez flaunts her friendship with Simi Khadra on Instagram

After Simi Khadra was recently photographed sharing a cuddly moment with The...
23 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut praises Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making...
30 mins ago
Alia Bhatt travels in decker bus during ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions

Alia Bhatt recently stepped on an open double-decker bus in Mumbai to...
39 mins ago
The real reason Pete Davidson deleted his InstaGram account

Pete Davidson just deactivated his Instagram account after only a week on...
44 mins ago
Copyright infringement case filled against Kangna Ranaut's Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is in legal danger just days before the...
1 hour ago
Ryan Reynold hints to new developments in Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds promises fresh developments! The Fans have been on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Horoscope Today Feb 26, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today Feb 26: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
Russia and Ukraine
4 mins ago
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is causing havoc in the airline business

The impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the global aviation industry...
Shah Rukh Khan
5 mins ago
Why’d Shah Rukh Khan change his look?

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are spreading an unreleased photo of the actor on...
Hrithik Roshan
9 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan dating Saba Azad? confirms

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status for...
Adsence Ad 300X600