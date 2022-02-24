Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:34 pm
Queen Elizabeth fights Covid, forced to cancel more meetings

The Queen delayed virtual meetings, but she is still taking “light duties”.

Buckingham Palace stated that Her Majesty, 95, was continuing to experience symptoms.

But, in the true spirit, she chatted with Boris Johnson over the phone in which was considered as a positive indicator of her recovery.

Palace aides acknowledged that she is still doing paperwork and other modest responsibilities, demonstrating her commitment to service.

Her Majesty was said to be “getting over” her mild form of Covid last night, according to royal sources.

Her Majesty, 95, was suffering from minor cold-like symptoms on Sunday but was scheduled to resume modest engagements, implying that the world’s current oldest and longest-reigning queen was not dangerously ill.

 

