Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:34 am
Queen Elizabeth II’s reputation may suffer as a result of royal scandals

Queen Elizabeth

The Queen may face major problems as a result of royal scandals, which may “take a toll” on her.

According to a royal insider, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year has seen a slew of difficulties rattle the royal family, which may be too much for the 95-year-old.

According to a Buckingham Palace insider, the Queen has had little time to recover after seeing Prince Andrew’s fall from grace, Prince Philip’s death, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relocation to the United States.

This, combined with her delicate health and her contracting Covid-19, has rendered her significantly weaker.

The insider said: “It’s a drip-feed of negativity for the monarch.

“I’ve not known such a tumultuous time as this.

“It just feels to be one thing after another for the Queen. It’s going to take a toll.”

