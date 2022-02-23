Queen Elizabeth is being ‘closely monitored’ after being diagnosed with covid-19

According to expert reports, Queen Elizabeth has been getting ‘thinner and frailer.’

Daniella Ralph, a BBC correspondent, revealed this on the Today show.

She began by saying, “The atmosphere from the Palace is one of caution but not alarm.” There are a couple of clear irritants here.”

Not only that, but “first and foremost, she is 95 years old, approaching 96, which instantly places her in the vulnerable group.”

“Also when you see the Queen now she is considerably thinner and frailer than she was a year ago and of course, she will now have to be carefully monitored.”

This revelation comes just days after Buckingham Palace assured fans that the monarch is only exhibiting ‘mild cold-like symptoms and “expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

In lieu of that, the Palace also explained, “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”