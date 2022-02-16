Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:24 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Queen Elizabeth is said to be releasing a fragrance for dogs that smells like ‘coastal walks.’

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:24 pm
Queen Elizabeth DOG

Queen Elizabeth is said to be releasing a fragrance for dogs that smells like ‘coastal walks.’

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth has launched a perfume for dogs.

According to The Sun, the Happy Hounds Dog Cologne, which smells like “coastal walks,” is “a rich, musky perfume with citrus notes of bergamot.”

The dog-friendly perfume, which will be offered for £9.99 ($13.53) in the Sandringham Estate gift store in Norfolk, is billed as a “unisex” and “long-lasting” fragrance that may “be used on male and female dogs,” according to the outlet.

The Sandringham Happy Hound Gift Box, billed as “the ultimate present for dog lovers and their animal friends,” is already available in the estate’s gift store. The kit contains a dog shampoo (also scented with Coastal Walks), game bones, and a tweed dog toy.

The Queen, 95, has famously kept corgis and dorgis (a mix between a dachshund and a dachshund) her entire adult life. Fergus, one of two new puppies presented to her while her late husband Prince Philip was in the hospital, died in May of last year.

“It’s all very sad,” a royal insider told PEOPLE at the time.

Fergus is supposed to be a dorgi and was named after the Queen’s late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died in 1915 during World War I. Muick, after a beloved place near Balmoral Castle, is the name of the other dog.

Following the loss of another dorgi, Vulcan, late last year, the puppies joined the Queen’s sole remaining corgi, Candy, and had been a joyful — and energetic — addition for the monarch.

The Queen worked them out by going across the grounds of Windsor Castle. In the immediate aftermath of Philip’s death at the age of 99 and funeral in April 2021, she was spotted taking the dogs for walks around Frogmore House in Windsor.

It was assumed that she didn’t want any more dogs, in part because it would put her in danger of stumbling over one of the pets, and also because she didn’t want to leave any young pups behind.

Read More

23 mins ago
'I want to marry a prince from a faraway land,' says Shaniera Akram

Social activist Shaniera Akram, who has been married to former Pakistan cricket...
31 mins ago
The Queen makes her first public appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement.

The Queen has made her first public appearance since her son, Prince...
36 mins ago
Johnny Depp is 'on the verge of a new life' after accepting a Gold Medal in Serbia

According to The Rolling Stone, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he's on...
39 mins ago
Jennifer Garner delivers a moving homage to the late Ivan Reitman

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who died in his...
45 mins ago
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi's post 

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored...
1 hour ago
Throwback: Hira Mani’s amazing dance performances video goes viral

The sensation of the drama industry has time and always proved that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shaheen Afridi
26 seconds ago
PSL 7: ‘I have learned a lot from Mohammad Rizwan and he is like a role model and elder brother to me,’ says Shaheen Afridi

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi, the captain of the Lahore Qalandars, has praised...
Vietnam to resume int'l tourism from March 15
34 seconds ago
Vietnam to resume int’l tourism from March 15

HANOI, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Vietnamese government agreed on Wednesday to...
Vivo Y32 Vs Redmi Note 11 4G vs Realme 9i : Specs Comparison
10 mins ago
Vivo Y32 Vs Redmi Note 11 4G vs Realme 9i : Specs Comparison

Xiaomi has released a new low-cost handset for the Asian market, the...
Linda Evangelista
16 mins ago
Linda Evangelista, the supermodel, has released her first images following a cosmetic treatment that left her ‘disfigured.’

Linda Evangelista, a former supermodel, is ready to display and talk about...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600