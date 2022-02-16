Queen Elizabeth is said to be releasing a fragrance for dogs that smells like ‘coastal walks.’

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth has launched a perfume for dogs.

According to The Sun, the Happy Hounds Dog Cologne, which smells like “coastal walks,” is “a rich, musky perfume with citrus notes of bergamot.”

The dog-friendly perfume, which will be offered for £9.99 ($13.53) in the Sandringham Estate gift store in Norfolk, is billed as a “unisex” and “long-lasting” fragrance that may “be used on male and female dogs,” according to the outlet.

The Sandringham Happy Hound Gift Box, billed as “the ultimate present for dog lovers and their animal friends,” is already available in the estate’s gift store. The kit contains a dog shampoo (also scented with Coastal Walks), game bones, and a tweed dog toy.

The Queen, 95, has famously kept corgis and dorgis (a mix between a dachshund and a dachshund) her entire adult life. Fergus, one of two new puppies presented to her while her late husband Prince Philip was in the hospital, died in May of last year.

“It’s all very sad,” a royal insider told PEOPLE at the time.

Fergus is supposed to be a dorgi and was named after the Queen’s late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died in 1915 during World War I. Muick, after a beloved place near Balmoral Castle, is the name of the other dog.

Following the loss of another dorgi, Vulcan, late last year, the puppies joined the Queen’s sole remaining corgi, Candy, and had been a joyful — and energetic — addition for the monarch.

The Queen worked them out by going across the grounds of Windsor Castle. In the immediate aftermath of Philip’s death at the age of 99 and funeral in April 2021, she was spotted taking the dogs for walks around Frogmore House in Windsor.

It was assumed that she didn’t want any more dogs, in part because it would put her in danger of stumbling over one of the pets, and also because she didn’t want to leave any young pups behind.