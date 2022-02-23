Queen Elizabeth Isn’t Dead—the Here’s Real Story Behind the Rumors

So far, here’s what we know. Rumors about Queen Elizabeth’s death resurfaced in February 2022, when the gossip website Hollywood Unlocked reported that the monarch had died at the age of 95. The claim was made just days after reports indicated that the Queen had tested positive for COVID-19 after having close contact with her eldest son, Prince Charles, who had also contracted the virus earlier in the month. The Queen was “discovered dead” after she was scheduled to attend a wedding, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

“It is with great sadness that we notify you that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has died,” the report said. “Private sources close to the Royal Kingdom informed us exclusively that Queen Elizabeth has died.” She was supposed to be at the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but she was discovered dead.”

While no official palace sources were cited, Hollywood Unlocked CEO and founder Jason Lee turned to Twitter to back up the outlet’s accusations. “We never post lies, and I always stand by my sources,” he said at the time. “Waiting for the palace’s official statement.” Later, the CEO reaffirmed his position on Instagram, adding, “I’ve never lied;” In a numbered list, he says, “I’ve never been wrong;” “I trust my sources;” and “I have yet to see an official statement from the palace claiming otherwise.” Despite Lee’s declaration, many people remained sceptical that the Queen’s death rumours were accurate.

So, is Queen Elizabeth no longer alive? The answer is emphatically no. At the time of writing, the Queen is still alive and well, despite testing positive for COVID-19. Despite claims of her death, the monarch has been healing “without any fuss,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly on February 23, 2022. “Of course, she has a team of doctors to call on whenever she needs them, as well as a support staff that is second to none,” an insider told the outlet. “However, Her Majesty has handled this so far with no fuss or need to include too many others in her rehabilitation.”

But what about the tales of Queen Elizabeth’s demise? Following the publication of Hollywood Unlocked’s report on February 22, 2022, the outlet issued a social media statement apologising for the fake news and blaming it on an errorn “intern journalist” who “published the draught piece by accident.” “Our deepest apologies go out to the #RoyalFamily and everyone involved in this terrible circumstance,” they wrote. It was an accident, and we’re working hard to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Even before the outlet corrected its report, social media users and royal fans alike spent hours debating the legitimacy of Hollywood Unlocked’s report on Queen Elizabeth’s death. Many people found it impossible to believe that a tabloid blog in the United States would be the first to disclose the death of the British monarch, especially before news sources in the United Kingdom had a chance to cover the storey. Others questioned Hollywood Unlocked’s claim that the Queen was “found dead” before attending a wedding; given that the monarch tested positive for COVID-19 and cancelled her recent royal engagements, it was highly unlikely that she was set to attend a public event such as Vogue editor Edward Enniful’s nuptials.

While the Queen is still alive today, the monarch will pass away at some point. So, what happens if Queen Elizabeth dies? When the time comes, the palace has a comprehensive plan in place called “Operation London Bridge,” which will be carried out upon the Queen’s death.

When the Queen dies, the news will first be relayed among government officials using a code phrase, which is supposed to be “London Bridge is down.” Individuals who will be notified include the prime minister, cabinet secretary, and other senior authorities. Furthermore, news of the Queen’s death will be transmitted with the states of which she is the head of state, as well as the Commonwealth nations where she is still regarded as a symbolic figurehead.

Following notification of government officials, the public will be informed of the Queen’s death via a newsflash to the British Press Association. The palace will also begin to arrange mourning displays, such as black images across all social media accounts, posted messages on official websites, and a black death notification pinned to Buckingham Palace’s gates. The royal family and the prime minister are scheduled to make official statements. Later that evening, the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, will address the world as the next King of the United Kingdom.