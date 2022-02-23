Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 03:09 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Queen Elizabeth Isn’t Dead—the Here’s Real Story Behind the Rumors

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 03:09 am
Queen Elizabeth Dead

So far, here’s what we know. Rumors about Queen Elizabeth’s death resurfaced in February 2022, when the gossip website Hollywood Unlocked reported that the monarch had died at the age of 95. The claim was made just days after reports indicated that the Queen had tested positive for COVID-19 after having close contact with her eldest son, Prince Charles, who had also contracted the virus earlier in the month. The Queen was “discovered dead” after she was scheduled to attend a wedding, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

“It is with great sadness that we notify you that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has died,” the report said. “Private sources close to the Royal Kingdom informed us exclusively that Queen Elizabeth has died.” She was supposed to be at the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but she was discovered dead.”

While no official palace sources were cited, Hollywood Unlocked CEO and founder Jason Lee turned to Twitter to back up the outlet’s accusations. “We never post lies, and I always stand by my sources,” he said at the time. “Waiting for the palace’s official statement.” Later, the CEO reaffirmed his position on Instagram, adding, “I’ve never lied;” In a numbered list, he says, “I’ve never been wrong;” “I trust my sources;” and “I have yet to see an official statement from the palace claiming otherwise.” Despite Lee’s declaration, many people remained sceptical that the Queen’s death rumours were accurate.

So, is Queen Elizabeth no longer alive? The answer is emphatically no. At the time of writing, the Queen is still alive and well, despite testing positive for COVID-19. Despite claims of her death, the monarch has been healing “without any fuss,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly on February 23, 2022. “Of course, she has a team of doctors to call on whenever she needs them, as well as a support staff that is second to none,” an insider told the outlet. “However, Her Majesty has handled this so far with no fuss or need to include too many others in her rehabilitation.”

But what about the tales of Queen Elizabeth’s demise? Following the publication of Hollywood Unlocked’s report on February 22, 2022, the outlet issued a social media statement apologising for the fake news and blaming it on an errorn “intern journalist” who “published the draught piece by accident.” “Our deepest apologies go out to the #RoyalFamily and everyone involved in this terrible circumstance,” they wrote. It was an accident, and we’re working hard to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Even before the outlet corrected its report, social media users and royal fans alike spent hours debating the legitimacy of Hollywood Unlocked’s report on Queen Elizabeth’s death. Many people found it impossible to believe that a tabloid blog in the United States would be the first to disclose the death of the British monarch, especially before news sources in the United Kingdom had a chance to cover the storey. Others questioned Hollywood Unlocked’s claim that the Queen was “found dead” before attending a wedding; given that the monarch tested positive for COVID-19 and cancelled her recent royal engagements, it was highly unlikely that she was set to attend a public event such as Vogue editor Edward Enniful’s nuptials.

While the Queen is still alive today, the monarch will pass away at some point. So, what happens if Queen Elizabeth dies? When the time comes, the palace has a comprehensive plan in place called “Operation London Bridge,” which will be carried out upon the Queen’s death.

When the Queen dies, the news will first be relayed among government officials using a code phrase, which is supposed to be “London Bridge is down.” Individuals who will be notified include the prime minister, cabinet secretary, and other senior authorities. Furthermore, news of the Queen’s death will be transmitted with the states of which she is the head of state, as well as the Commonwealth nations where she is still regarded as a symbolic figurehead.

Following notification of government officials, the public will be informed of the Queen’s death via a newsflash to the British Press Association. The palace will also begin to arrange mourning displays, such as black images across all social media accounts, posted messages on official websites, and a black death notification pinned to Buckingham Palace’s gates. The royal family and the prime minister are scheduled to make official statements. Later that evening, the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, will address the world as the next King of the United Kingdom.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Prince Harry initiates a fresh legal battle, filing a libel suit against ANL in the High Court

According to sources, Prince Harry has filed a libel suit against Associated...
2 hours ago
Princess Diana's suggestion was met with a lovely answer from Prince William

Princess Diana gave her son Prince William some advice when it was...
2 hours ago
Shehzad Roy urges PM Imran Khan to remove taxes on contraceptives

Shehzad Roy, a singer, and social activist was recently named an honorary...
3 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II's reputation may suffer as a result of royal scandals

The Queen may face major problems as a result of royal scandals,...
3 hours ago
Zarnish Khan pokes Faryal Mehmood for her dancing skills

Zarnish Khan recently appeared on Wajahat Rauf's show "Voice Over Man" where...
3 hours ago
'Camilla or Prince Charles presented Covid to the Queen,' said Goldberg and Hostin throughout the episode

According to a TV broadcaster, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested positive...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen
13 mins ago
The Queen has a weekly phone chat with the Prime Minister as she fights Covid illness

The Queen is recovering from Covid and was able to attend her...
Sony Xperia 5 IV
27 mins ago
According to rumour, the Sony Xperia 5 IV will employ a TSMC-sourced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Despite the fact that it was released late (very late in certain...
Realme GT Neo3
31 mins ago
The Realme GT Neo3 has been added to the TENAA list

We first saw the Realme GT Neo3 yesterday, and today the phone...
Infinix Zero 5G
34 mins ago
Infinix Zero 5G will receive Android 12 in August

Infinix introduced the Zero 5G with Android 11 at the beginning of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600