Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 08:42 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Queen Elizabeth kicks out Prince Andrew in ‘survival mode’: ‘Must hold  on’

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 08:42 pm
Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth kicks out Prince Andrew in ‘survival mode’: ‘Must hold  on’

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly put her foot down and chosen to exclude Prince Andrew from any Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While many experts predicted that Prince Andrew would not be asked to miss the festivities, royal pundit Nigel Cawthorne believes otherwise.

He believes that as heirs to the throne, only Prince Charles and Prince William will be called to the fore.

“Given the prominent position of Charles and William, it is quite unlikely that he will be visible anywhere during the celebrations,” he told Express UK.

Furthermore, “there would be as many chances for the prince’s accusers to disgrace him and thereby undercut the festivities.”

As a result, while “it must be upsetting for the Queen,” “the Firm is in survival mode, and she will prioritise the monarchy.”

Read More

57 mins ago
Even after a  Covid , the Queen Elizabeth will continue to perform minor responsibilities

Queen Elizabeth II, who tested positive for Covid just days after Charles...
1 hour ago
Feroze Khan is going to launch his own clothing brand?

Heart-robbed actor Feroze Khan, who is currently receiving accolades for his role...
1 hour ago
With cold-like symptoms, Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

Buckingham Palace revealed Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19....
1 hour ago
Ananya Panday reveals Deepika Padukone is a big foodie

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres...
1 hour ago
Lindsey Pearlman, ‘General Hospital’ Actress, Found Dead 

Lindsey Pearlman, an actress renowned for her roles in television shows such...
1 hour ago
Kanye West claims Kris Jenner's 'godless' boyfriend turned Kim Kardashian into a 'liberal.'

Kanye West has accused Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, of manipulating the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vivo Drone Camera
8 mins ago
Vivo is rumored to be working on smartphone with a built-in drone camera 

According to a patent filed by the firm, Vivo may be working...
Adele
17 mins ago
Idris Elba discusses his desire to work with Adele during the BRIT Awards

Idris Elba must have had a fan boy moment when he presented...
18 mins ago
Security Forces eliminate five terrorists in North Waziristan

Security Forces have eliminated five terrorists in Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in...
Princess Diana
24 mins ago
Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, steal the show at New York Fashion Week

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's nieces, stole the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600