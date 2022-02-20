Queen Elizabeth kicks out Prince Andrew in ‘survival mode’: ‘Must hold  on’

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly put her foot down and chosen to exclude Prince Andrew from any Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While many experts predicted that Prince Andrew would not be asked to miss the festivities, royal pundit Nigel Cawthorne believes otherwise.

He believes that as heirs to the throne, only Prince Charles and Prince William will be called to the fore.

“Given the prominent position of Charles and William, it is quite unlikely that he will be visible anywhere during the celebrations,” he told Express UK.

Furthermore, “there would be as many chances for the prince’s accusers to disgrace him and thereby undercut the festivities.”

As a result, while “it must be upsetting for the Queen,” “the Firm is in survival mode, and she will prioritise the monarchy.”