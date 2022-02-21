Queen Elizabeth receives good news amid battle with COVID-19

Late on Sunday, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth received some much-needed good news, only hours after it was revealed that she had developed COVID-19.

Kincardine, the 95-year-old monarch’s racing horse, won the Federation Bloodstock Agents Maiden Hurdle at Newbury racecourse on Sunday, according to Hello magazine, providing the Queen with a mood boost.

“We were all saddened to learn Her Majesty had COVID – I don’t know if that’s COVID medicine, but I hope it is,” trainer Nicky Henderson told Racing TV.

After the race, Newbury Racecourse tweeted to the Queen, saying, “We hope this cheers you up, Your Majesty!” Kincardine wins the Maiden Hurdle of the Federation of Bloodstock Agents! “Please get well soon!”

The Queen is an ardent equestrian who has been watching horse races since she was a child. She is also the host of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which takes place at Windsor Park.

Buckingham Palace issued an official statement on Sunday announcing that the Queen has tested positive for COVID.

“Her Majesty is suffering from mild cold-like symptoms but expects to resume light responsibilities at Windsor over the next week.” “She will continue to get medical attention and will adhere to all applicable guidelines,” according to the statement.