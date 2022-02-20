Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON – Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but her symptoms are “minimal,” and she plans to continue with limited tasks at her Windsor Castle residence, according to aides.

The announcement comes two days after Prince Charles, the queen’s eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, just two days after meeting his mother at Windsor.

There was no word at the time on whether Queen Elizabeth, who celebrated her 70th year on the throne last month, had taken any Covid tests herself.

She resumed in-person engagements at the castle last week, but she complained of stiffness to one visitor and was photographed holding a walking stick.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for COVID,” a statement from the palace said.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” it said.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

While normally secretive about the queen’s health, the palace has previously confirmed she is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Britain´s Press Association said, “it is understood a number of cases have also been diagnosed among the Windsor Castle team”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not respond immediately. Sajid Javid, his health secretary, tweeted, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a speedy recovery.”

The leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, also tweeted his best wishes for a “speedy recovery,” adding, “Get well soon, Ma’am.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated around the country in June.

On the eve of her 70th birthday, February 6, the monarch hosted a reception for locals at Sandringham, her estate in eastern England.

It was apparently her largest in-person public appearance since a mysterious health condition landed her in the hospital last October.

The COVID scare coincides with the royal family’s embarrassment.

Last week, the queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, reportedly resolved a sexual assault legal action in the United States for £12 million ($16.3 million, 14.3 million euros) – which newspapers claim she would partially fund.

Meanwhile, authorities in London have said that they are looking into reports that a Saudi tycoon was granted UK honours in exchange for payments to Prince Charles’ charitable foundation.

The queen, whose husband, Prince Philip, died of coronavirus in April at the age of 99, has spent much of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle, with a reduced number of domestic workers called “HMS Bubble.”

She sat alone at Philip’s burial, adhering to the government’s guidelines on Covid distancing at the time.