Queen Elizabeth will return to work next Monday, despite health concerns

The British Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to return to work next week, despite raising new health concerns following Prince Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis.

The Sun said that Queen Elizabeth 95, who recently celebrated her accession day, is due to perform many commitments at Windsor Castle next week.

The monarch will hold video chats with Windsor’s diplomats and dignitaries.

According to British media reports, the Queen generated new health concerns after Prince Charles was diagnosed with Covid-19, as the prince met her in Windsor two days before testing positive.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating,” said a message on the prince´s official Twitter page.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on whether the Queen tested positive or negative for the illness.

Queen, on the other hand, had no symptoms and submitted a negative result, but she will be “monitored and tested” over the weekend.