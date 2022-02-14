Queen Elizabeth’s shocking announcement The announcement by Queen Camilla’splits opinion.’

Experts ponder on why Queen Elizabeth’s bid to rename Camilla Queen Consort after her death was something “no one saw coming.”

Russell Myers, royal editor of the Daily Mirror, revealed this during a recent visit on the Pod Save The Queen podcast.

In an interview with host Zoe Forsey, he stated, “It was a bombshell.” This is just incredible. “I don’t think anyone expected this.”

“Recently, there had been some rumours that something was going to happen.”

“But I didn’t think it was imminent, and I certainly didn’t expect it would be announced on Accession Day.”

The journalist also mentioned the polls on Queen Camilla’s candidacy, saying, “It is a big, big issue that has really, really split opinion.”

“You go all the way back to Charles and Camilla’s wedding in 2005. The Palace had made it clear that she would only ever be known as Princess Consort. She’d never be Queen.”