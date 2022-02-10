Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 10:20 pm
Queen Elizabeth’s true intentions behind Camilla plea: report

Experts have just decoded Queen Elizabeth’s true motives when she decided to divulge her own plans for Duchess Camilla’s future career.

During their interview, a source connected to People magazine revealed this.

According to the source, the Queen almost “tailored” her declaration to coincide with the Jubilee because “waiting until Charles was legitimately King” was not an option given the past.

The insider started it all by saying, “They couldn’t wait till Charles became King; it had to come directly from the Queen.”

Not only that, but “the Jubilee was a good time — it was virtually tailor-made for this timing.””

For those who are unfamiliar, Queen consort is a customary title reserved for the ruling monarch’s wife and conferred only once their spouse ascends to the throne.

The subject of whether Camilla would be named Queen consort has been debated for years, and the Palace has just finally reacted.

 

