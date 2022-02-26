Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 01:26 am
Queen Elizabeth’s voice is still “a touch croaky” and “full of cold.”

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 01:26 am
Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II, who contracted Covid last week, was forced to postpone two virtual engagements due to her ‘croaky voice,’ as she continues to isolate.

The Queen postponed her vital virtual audiences on Thursday because she still sounded ‘a touch croaky’ and ‘full of cold,’ according to The Sun, citing a source.

The cancellations were made because the 95-year-old monarch ‘understandably still sounds full of cold,’ according to the statement. She did, however, appear to be ‘on the mend.’

The virus infected the longest-reigning monarch just days after Prince Charles and his wife Camilla tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result of the Queen’s health worries, Edward, Sophie, and Anne have been awarded important overseas tours, while Kate and William will travel to the Caribbean.

 

