Queen overturned long-standing rule for Kate Middleton’s, Prince William kids

The Queen was reported to have intervened firmly to overturn a long-standing tradition in order for Prince William and Kate Middleton to change the name of their son, Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, Louis Arthur Charles, on April 23, 2018.

The Queen had to pull some stings to guarantee that His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge received his HRH title.

According to The Mirror, the HRH title was in jeopardy due to a rule enacted by King George V.

According to legend, the king decreed that only those closest to the top line of succession would be bestowed titles, and that only the sovereign’s children would become a Prince or Princess.

This meant that any grandchildren born through the male line were included, but not great-grandchildren.

The restriction was overruled by the Queen, however, for the sake of the Cambridges’ three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.