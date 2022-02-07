Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 09:25 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Queen’s Accession 2022: 70 years celebrations marked by Gun Salutes to mark Platinum Jubilee

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 09:25 pm
queen

On special days such as anniversaries and birthdays, Royal salutes are fired by military personnel across the UK and abroad.

However, tradition dictates that when a special day falls on a Sunday, the Royal salute is not fired until the following day.

This year, The Green Park hosted The King’s Troop Royal House Artillery and fired a 41 Gun salute at 12 noon on 7 February.

The royal family on Instagram shared a video of the fires being shot captioned as, “Just as they did to mark The Queen’s Accession 70 years ago, the @kingstrooprha today fired Gun Salutes to mark Her Majesty’s #PlatinumJubilee.
The Troop were formed by The Queen’s father, King George VI, and following her Accession to the throne in 1952 the name ‘King’s Troop’ was kept in his honor.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)


The Royal Family also paid a special tribute to the Queen and released photos of the longest-reigning monarch to mark Accession Day 2022: the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s reign and the start of her Platinum Jubilee year.

Queen’s photos were posted to the royal family’s official Instagram account to mark her big day captioned as, ” This photograph has been released to mark Accession Day 2022: the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s reign and the start of her Platinum Jubilee year.

Her Majesty is seen with one of her famous red boxes. Over the past 70 years, The Queen has received daily papers from her Private Secretaries, in person or via a red despatch box. The boxes hold documents updating Her Majesty on events in Parliament as well as overseas and Commonwealth matters, and State papers requiring her signature and Royal assent.

The Queen is wearing two diamond ivy leaf clips, which were a gift from The Queen Mother for the then Princess Elizabeth’s 21st birthday.

📸 The Queen at Sandringham House earlier this week, taken by @chrisjacksongetty

📸 Her Majesty at her desk in Buckingham Palace, 1959.

📸 In her study at Balmoral, 1972.

📸 Windsor Castle, 1977.

📸 In her private audience room at Buckingham Palace in 2015. This photograph was released to mark the moment Her Majesty became the longest-reigning British Monarch on 9 September of that year.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)


 

Read More

1 hour ago
Khloé Kardashian called out for her 'mean girl' behavior

Netizens have criticized Khloé Kardashian's'mean girl' behavior against Jersey Shore actress Nicole...
1 hour ago
Zarnish Khan faces criticism for her viral dance video

Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan has shared a dance video and left the...
1 hour ago
James McAvoy put rest to the rumors of his marriage by agreeing to it

James McAvoy, who has been in films such as 'X-Men,' 'Filth,' and...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called pathetic for their $25m Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $25 million Spotify contract has gotten them...
1 hour ago
‘Death on the Nile’ Review: Gal Gadot Shines and Kenneth Branagh Steps Up His Agatha Christie Game

Death on the Nile: Agatha Christie was born in 1890, and the...
1 hour ago
Kanye West DELETE posts Bashing Kim Kardashian After Saying She Accused him of 'placing a hit out on her.'

Kanye West has already erased all of his recent Instagram posts in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Asif Zardari, Chaudhry brothers discuss political situation

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari reached the residence of Pakistan...
8 mins ago
PSL 7 Points table 2022 after Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars

PSL  7 Points Table: Quetta Gladiators will face today Lahore Qalandars in...
Atif Aslam and Adnan Qazi to launch a new song, report
19 mins ago
Atif Aslam and Adnan Qazi to launch a new song, report

According to a press statement, Atif Aslam and Adnan Qazi are preparing...
Aiman and Minal enjoy dining out with baby Amal and their mom
35 mins ago
Aiman and Minal enjoy dining out with baby Amal and their mom

Celebrity sisters Aiman Khan and Minal Khan were just seen dining out...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600