Queen’s Accession 2022: 70 years celebrations marked by Gun Salutes to mark Platinum Jubilee

On special days such as anniversaries and birthdays, Royal salutes are fired by military personnel across the UK and abroad.

However, tradition dictates that when a special day falls on a Sunday, the Royal salute is not fired until the following day.

This year, The Green Park hosted The King’s Troop Royal House Artillery and fired a 41 Gun salute at 12 noon on 7 February.

The royal family on Instagram shared a video of the fires being shot captioned as, “Just as they did to mark The Queen’s Accession 70 years ago, the @kingstrooprha today fired Gun Salutes to mark Her Majesty’s #PlatinumJubilee.

The Troop were formed by The Queen’s father, King George VI, and following her Accession to the throne in 1952 the name ‘King’s Troop’ was kept in his honor.”

The Royal Family also paid a special tribute to the Queen and released photos of the longest-reigning monarch to mark Accession Day 2022: the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s reign and the start of her Platinum Jubilee year.

Queen’s photos were posted to the royal family’s official Instagram account to mark her big day captioned as, ” This photograph has been released to mark Accession Day 2022: the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s reign and the start of her Platinum Jubilee year.

Her Majesty is seen with one of her famous red boxes. Over the past 70 years, The Queen has received daily papers from her Private Secretaries, in person or via a red despatch box. The boxes hold documents updating Her Majesty on events in Parliament as well as overseas and Commonwealth matters, and State papers requiring her signature and Royal assent.

The Queen is wearing two diamond ivy leaf clips, which were a gift from The Queen Mother for the then Princess Elizabeth’s 21st birthday.

📸 The Queen at Sandringham House earlier this week, taken by @chrisjacksongetty

📸 Her Majesty at her desk in Buckingham Palace, 1959.

📸 In her study at Balmoral, 1972.

📸 Windsor Castle, 1977.

📸 In her private audience room at Buckingham Palace in 2015. This photograph was released to mark the moment Her Majesty became the longest-reigning British Monarch on 9 September of that year.”

