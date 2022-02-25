Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 05:01 pm
Quentin Tarantino is in discussions to helm episodes of the ‘Justified’ revival season

Quentin Tarantino

According to Variety, acclaimed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino is in talks to direct two episodes of the drama series Justified: City of Primeval.

The limited series is a resurrection of the FX drama series starring Timothy Olyphant, which was ordered in January, with Olyphant reprising his role as US Marshal Raylan Givens.

According to rumours, the new series is based on Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, and Tarantino is a big fan of the author; he previously turned Leonard’s novel Rum Punch into 1997’s Jackie Brown.

Tarantino previously collaborated with Olyphant on his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which the actor played James Stacy.

The series’ creators, showrunners, and executive producers will be Dave Andron and Micharl Dinner, with Olyphant also serving as an executive producer.

 

