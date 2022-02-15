Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera of ‘West Side Story’ are dating

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera, stars of West Side Story, acknowledged their romance with a swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day snapshot.

Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old actor shared a photo of the lovebirds as they celebrated Valentine’s Day.

“Valen-crimes,” she captioned the photo.

Furthermore, followers were treated to a taste of the couple’s delectable Italian lunch via Instagram Story.

She wrote, “Saucy” on the clip before going on to wish her followers a happy Valentine’s Day by saying, “Happy love day from me and mine” on a cute video.

The duo have sparked romance rumours, as their breathtaking photographs frequently leave fans gushing over their flawless connection.