Rahat Fateh Ali Khan contracts Coronavirus in Dubai

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has contracted the novel Coronavirus in Dubai hours after testing negative in Pakistan.

According to reports, a few hours prior to leaving Pakistan, the Zaroori Tha crooner had tested negative.

The 47-year-old music legend, however, was in shock to see the report, saying it’s surprising how it happened within hours.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be quarantined for the next 10 days in Dubai.

