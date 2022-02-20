Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 09:31 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan contracts Coronavirus in Dubai

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 09:31 am

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has contracted the novel Coronavirus in Dubai hours after testing negative in Pakistan.

According to reports, a few hours prior to leaving Pakistan, the Zaroori Tha crooner had tested negative.

The 47-year-old music legend, however, was in shock to see the report, saying it’s surprising how it happened within hours.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be quarantined for the next 10 days in Dubai.

Also Read: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 24th death anniversary

Read More

12 mins ago
Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous with incredible transformation; see photos!

Actress Alizeh Shah, who has time and again been prone to backlash...
16 mins ago
Hip-hop comes to Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022

For the first time hip-hop headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, starring...
18 mins ago
Highlights of the Grammy Awards

It’s that time of the year again! With the Grammy’s just around...
20 mins ago
Launch of Uzair Jaswal’s Lovestruck brings industry together

Pop sensation Uzair Jaswal is back to his roots as he launches...
22 mins ago
Three women set to dominate the Oscar stage

Next month's Oscars will be hosted by three doyennes of comedy, Wanda...
24 mins ago
The Tinder Swindlers of Pakistan

Addictive, eye-opening, and brutally honest; Netflix’s latest jaw-dropping documentary ‘The Tinder Swindler’...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

fitch
8 mins ago
Citing inflation, Fitch downgrades Turkey’s ratings’

WASHINGTON: Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Turkey’s debt from BB- to B+...
skincare
8 mins ago
The only night time skincare routine you need

With thousands of skincare products to pick from, it often gets tricky...
leborn james
9 mins ago
LeBron leads Lakers to win against Utah Jazz

Anthony Davis went down hard but LeBron James picked up the Los...
uk economy
10 mins ago
UK economy rebounds record 7.5% from pandemic in 2021

LONDON: Britain’s economy grew by a record 7.5 per cent last year...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600