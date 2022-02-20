Rajkummar Rao’s birthday post for his wifey spells love

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao are some of the cutest couples on the block. With their romance, these two frequently turn the town red. Patralekhaa’s birthday is today, and greetings are coming in from all sides.

Rajkummar Rao showed his admiration for the newlyweds in a lovely photo. We bet you couldn’t keep your gaze away from them.

Rajkummar Rao can be seen looking at Patralekhaa in the photo, and the actress is looking back at him with love-filled eyes. The joy on both of their expressions demonstrates that they are completely smitten with each other.

Sharing the picture the Badhaai Do actor wrote, “Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I LOVE YOU”.

On Sunday, November 14, actor Rajkummar Rao and his longtime lover Patralekhaa got married in a modest ceremony.

Despite the fact that the couple kept their wedding plans a secret until the very last minute, rumors of their marriage have earlier caused a lot of excitement on social media.