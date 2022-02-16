Ranveer Singh looks dashing in a sporty cool look

Ranveer Singh, ever debonair, shared a carousel of photos featuring him dressed in Louis Vuitton.

The 36-year-old, Ranveer Singh wore a crew-neck tee with a digitally printed gradient monogram motif all over it from a Paris-based premium fashion business. The leather bomber jacket, once again, made edgy the central motif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Earlier, After seeing Deepika Padukone’s performance in Gehraiyaan, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to express his gratitude. He also uploaded a photo of them kissing on the beach while on vacation. He was bare-chested in the snap, while she was dressed in a loose white shirt.

Starting his post with the lyrics of the Gehraiyaan title track Doobey, Ranveer called Deepika a ‘tour de force’. “Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan,” he added.