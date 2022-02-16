Ranveer Singh looks dashing in a sporty cool look
Ranveer Singh, ever debonair, shared a carousel of photos featuring him dressed in Louis Vuitton.
The 36-year-old, Ranveer Singh wore a crew-neck tee with a digitally printed gradient monogram motif all over it from a Paris-based premium fashion business. The leather bomber jacket, once again, made edgy the central motif.
Earlier, After seeing Deepika Padukone’s performance in Gehraiyaan, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to express his gratitude. He also uploaded a photo of them kissing on the beach while on vacation. He was bare-chested in the snap, while she was dressed in a loose white shirt.
Starting his post with the lyrics of the Gehraiyaan title track Doobey, Ranveer called Deepika a ‘tour de force’. “Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan,” he added.
