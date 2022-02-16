Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:06 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Ranveer Singh looks dashing in a sporty cool look

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:06 pm
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh via Instagram

Ranveer Singh, ever debonair, shared a carousel of photos featuring him dressed in Louis Vuitton.

The 36-year-old, Ranveer Singh wore a crew-neck tee with a digitally printed gradient monogram motif all over it from a Paris-based premium fashion business. The leather bomber jacket, once again, made edgy the central motif.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Earlier, After seeing Deepika Padukone’s performance in Gehraiyaan, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to express his gratitude. He also uploaded a photo of them kissing on the beach while on vacation. He was bare-chested in the snap, while she was dressed in a loose white shirt.

Starting his post with the lyrics of the Gehraiyaan title track Doobey, Ranveer called Deepika a ‘tour de force’. “Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Read More

21 mins ago
Deepika Padukone calls her experience in Gehraiyaan most 'delicious'

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres...
22 mins ago
Experts reveal the true reason behind Prince Andrew's hurried settlement

Royal specialists have begun to speculate on why Prince Andrew agreed to...
31 mins ago
WATCH: Minal Khan shares a cute video of baby Amal offering Namaz

Amal Muneeb, the cute daughter of actor Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt,...
33 mins ago
Princess Diana travelled with a refrigerator full of blood because she feared for her life

As she feared for her life, Princess Diana was claimed to have...
37 mins ago
Hina Khan shares pictures from her trip to Egypt, poses with a Camel

Hina Khan is one of the most well-known television actresses. She is...
37 mins ago
The charity of Prince Charles is being investigated for 'cash for honours,' Met Police.

The Metropolitan Police have opened an inquiry into claims related to the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar
3 mins ago
Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar

Famous social media personality Lubna Faryad, aka Amma asks Aamir Liaquat to...
6 mins ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings | MS vs KK | Toss Update

PSL 7: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd...
Anushka Sharma
9 mins ago
Anushka Sharma begins preparation for her next film Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma's fans were ecstatic when she announced that she will be...
plastic skeleton
13 mins ago
Driver used a plastic skeleton passenger in carpool lanes

According to the Washington State Patrol, a driver using the high-occupancy vehicle...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600