Ranveer Singh reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor

Ranveer Singh recently discussed his collaboration with famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The Padmavat star, who is known for being a chameleon on screen, said that he used to assume he understood everything until Bhansali ‘stripped down’ his structures.

Talking on the occasion of the director’s 59th birthday, the actor told the Hindustan Times, “Mr. Bhansali is somebody who has shaped me as an artiste more than any other creative collaborator in my entire life. I used to approach acting a certain way – I used to think ‘mujhe sab pata hai, I know everything’ but Mr Bhansali stripped down my constructs.”

“He broke me down and he made me into ash so that I could rise from the ashes, be reborn as the artiste that I’ve grown into today. I’m indebted to him lifelong for that,” the 36-year-old actor continued.

The duo has collaborated on three films, all of which have been box office successes. When Ranveer worked with the BAFTA Award nominee filmmaker, he gave some of his best performances as ‘Alauddin Khilji’ in Padmavat, ‘Ram’ in Ram Leela, and ‘Bajirao’ in Bajirao Mastani.

Crediting Bhansali for shaping his craft, Ranveer went on saying, “He really expanded my bandwidth as an artist, my range and overhauled my understanding of the craft of acting. I’m grateful to him for everything that he has contributed towards shaping my craft”