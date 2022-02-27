On Sunday, actor Ranveer Singh shared a peek of his weekend in Bengaluru, where he met up with his in-laws. Ranveer Singh uploaded a video and a few photos on Instagram Stories as he spent time with his actor-wife Deepika Padukone’s parents.

Ranveer Singh shared a Boomerang video of himself eating a dessert. He sat at a dining table with a blue bowl on top of which was poured yellow-colored milk.

Sharing the clip, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Chiroti halu (sweet dish) Mmmm.” He also added ‘Sunday’ and ‘Bangalore’ stickers in the story.

Prakash Padukone, Ranveer’s father-in-law, and former badminton player were featured in his next Instagram Story. Prakash stood for the camera in a T-shirt and white shorts while carrying a racket in the vintage photo. Ranveer wrote, “Straight ledge (star emoji)” and added a trophy sticker with first written on it.

The actor recently shared a photo of Deepika as a toddler riding a tricycle outside. Deepika glanced away from the camera while wearing a pink and white dress with a ribbon in her short hair.