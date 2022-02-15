Redmi 10 2022 Launched With One Change Only

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 10 mid-range smartphone last year, but the firm released the 2022 iteration of the smartphone over the weekend with roughly the identical feature sheet. The Redmi 10 2022 retains the same 6.5′′ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

Design & Display

The Redmi 10 2022 retains the same 6.5′′ LCD panel as the previous year’s model, with an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate and 405ppi pixel density. The display sports a punch-hole cut-out that houses an 8MP selfie snapper and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

On top of that, it gets Reading Mode 3.0 and a Sunlight display. For authentication, the smartphone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is available in the following colours: Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue.

Storage & Hardware

The same MediaTek Helio G88 chipset powers the Redmi 10 2022, along with 4GB RAM and 64/128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, which is expandable up to 512GB through a microSD card slot.

There is only one modification in the 2022 edition: there is no longer a 6GB RAM variation; you are now confined to the above-mentioned model.

Cameras

The smartphone has an AI quad rear camera configuration, led by a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide with a 120-degree FOV (Field of View), a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Battery & Availability

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging. However, the smartphone comes with a 22.5W charger.

Although the Redmi 10 2022 was revealed via an official blog post on the company’s website, there is no information about the handset’s price or availability as of yet.

Specifications of Redmi 10 2022