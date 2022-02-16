Relive Jennifer Lopez’s GUESS glory days by seeing her new film ‘Marry Me’ and shopping the collection — Get The Looks

You could after seeing the breathtaking outfits from the new J.Lo Marry Me x GUESS collection, which was inspired by the new Valentine’s Day film, which was premiered in cinemas on Friday, February 11 — and is also available for streaming on Peacock.

The romantic comedy Marry Me, directed by Kat Coiro, depicts the narrative of pop sensation Kat Valdez, played by Jennifer Lopez, and her wild experience of finding true love in a social-media dominated society. The music icon discovered her soon-to-be husband had been cheating and lying minutes before marrying her fiancé and duet partner, Bastian — played by Columbian artist Maluma — on stage in front of millions of fans. During this terrifying moment, the stunning actress locked eyes with a fan named Charlie Gilbert (played by Owen Wilson) and chose to marry him right away.

Kat Valdez embodied many parallels to J.Lo’s own profession and life throughout the film. During one moment in particular, the international music star shot a GUESS commercial, which later emerged as a taxi promo. For Valdez’s appearance in this moment, costume designer Caroline Duncan was inspired by the 52-year-old actress’ stint as the genuine face of the worldwide lifestyle brand.

This capsule collection includes contemporary designs in a variety of colour tones, ensuring that everyone can find something they like. Feel absolutely adorable in the Bella Tweed Top, Skirt, and matching Jacket for a fun, flirtatious, and feminine moment, or choose the flattering Lynx Midi Sweater Dress for a more neutral approach. The fantastic collection contains a variety of magnificent matching sets and accessories that can be worn for everything from being a boss lady at work to strutting in style on an exciting evening out on the town.