Report: Prince William paid a visit to the UK’s top secret department just hours before Russia launched an attack on Ukraine

Prince William, the Queen’s grandson, is said to have visited the UK’s top secret department just hours before Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

The Duke of Cambridge paid a clandestine visit to the top secret department dealing with foreign intelligence in London on Wednesday morning, according to PA.

The visit of Prince William to MI6 was purportedly revealed after records outlining the visit were made accessible through the Court Circular.

After months of tensions, the Duke’s surprise visit came just hours before Russian soldiers began pushing tanks across the border into Ukraine.

In 2019, Prince William spent three weeks working with MI5, MI6, and GCHQ to learn more about the security of the United Kingdom.