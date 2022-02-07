Resham comes out in support of SRK after alleged ‘spitting’ controversy

Actress Resham comes out in support of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is subjected to heavy criticism by Hindu extremists claiming that he spat on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains during her last rites.

She took to Instagram and slammed the bigoted people for bashing the Raees actor for his gesture while paying his last respects as he offered ‘dua’ and then blew into the air, which is a normal practice among Muslims.

“I don’t understand why prejudice blinds a person so much. After reading something during Lata Ji’s last rites, Shah Rukh Khan has blown the dua, which has been termed “spitting” by the bigoted people there and the clip went viral. But any conscious person will see it with open eyes that Shah Rukh has blown, and did not spit.

Lata Mangeshkar’s funereal prayers were held in Shivaji Park where she was later cremated after she passed away on Sunday morning. To pay their last respects, people from different fraternities gathered together at the Park.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to B-town celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor also arrived at the location to attend the singer’s last rites.

Whilst the emotional farewell, SRK saying a dua at the cremation ground won hearts on social media and also triggered controversy at the same time.

While many have appreciated HIS gesture of saying a dua, a section of people on social media targeted him heavily.

A tweet by a Haryana BJP leader Arun Yadav sparked up controversy after he tweeted: “Did he spit?”

However, the short clip, that went crazy viral showed, Mr Khan, saying the dua, removing his mask and blowing air.