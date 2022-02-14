Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 04:18 pm
Rihanna confirms that fans will continue to receive songs from her

Rihanna

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, has promised her fans that new music will be released shortly.

Rihanna discussed her pregnancy and plans for new music with Entertainment Tonight during the launch event for her latest Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products.

When asked if this new chapter in her life will inspire new music, Rihanna said, “Well, yeah… “You’ll still get music from me.”

The interviewer then asked if she’ll be releasing lullabies now that she’s a mother, to which Rihanna replied, “Oh my gosh, not a lullaby.” My followers would kill me if they knew they had to wait this long for a lullaby!”

The Work hitmaker’s most recent release was her 2016 album ANTI, which was a certified hit.

 

