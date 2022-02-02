Rihanna leaves fans guessing gender of the baby after she drops hint

Pop singer Rihanna, who left fans overjoyed with the news of her pregnancy, has also given a major hint of her first child’s gender.

The 33-year-old posed for an adorable photoshoot with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, flaunting her baby bump. With her latest pictures, Rihanna has sparked a frenzy after dropping the bombshell news and now the fans are busy guessing the gender of her unborn baby.

The singer, who donned a pink jacket that exposed her baby belly, appeared to be hinting that she is expecting a girl.

“Rihanna told us she’s having a girl without telling us. Peep the pink,” one social media user noted.

Another suspected, “Why do I feel like the pink coat indicates that she’s having a mini her, just tell us you’re having a girl Riri.”

With her post on Instagram, the 33-year-old singer revealed her pregnancy as she displayed her baby bump in a long pink coat that was open at the waist and blue jeans. She also wore a long chain of pearls and colourful jewels.

