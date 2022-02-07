Rihanna planning to marry long time Buea A$AP Rocky

Singer Rihanna is said to be planning to marry her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky in Barbados. The marriage will happen after the birth of their child.

The singer and her rapper partner, both 33, announced their pregnancy last week. As she flaunted her growing baby bulge in a heartwarming New York photoshoot.

The couple is thought to be arranging a wedding in Rihanna’s home country. Prime Minister Mia Mottley, 56, is set to be the baby’s godmother.

“Rihanna is obviously smitten with A$AP,” a source told the Sunday Mirror. They have a deep relationship, and Rihanna has always been a traditionalist. They will undoubtedly marry. She’s told friends she wants to remain with him for the rest of her life, and he’s stated the same thing.

“No preparations have been made as to when the wedding will take place, but it will not be before the baby is delivered.”

She’s always wanted to marry A$AP Ferg, and A$AP Ferg is her “forever person.”

The wedding will take place in Barbados because the family lives there and it holds a “special place in their hearts,” according to a source.

