Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:15 pm
Rihanna rejects Kim Kardashian’s maternity style and encourages expectant mothers to wear it all

Rihanna

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with lover A$AP Rocky, has said that she feels more charming than ever, motivating other expectant mothers to bear it all.

“When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your charm, and that you’re not charming right now (but) you’ll get back there,” the 34-year-old singer, business mogul, and now maternity fashion hero remarked.

When the singing sensation announced her pregnancy to the world, her fans exploded in unmitigated glee. In January, the singer and Barbadian icon revealed that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child.

She has continued to flaunt her expanding baby bulge after making the happy announcement.

In classic Rihanna manner, Rihanna has ignored past maternity clothing trends established by the Kardashians. The 34-year-old has thrown the regulations out the window and has become an inspiration to pregnant women.

