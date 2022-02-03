Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 10:41 am

Rihanna reveals her baby bump for the fans

Rihanna who will soon become a mother made sure to announce the news to her fans in the most unique way.

The singer while taking to her social media broke the news of her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky showing her baby bump and the post garnered immense love in no time.

Read more: Rihanna leaves fans guessing gender of the baby after she drops hint

The singer in her recent photograph revealed her baby bump very close and she could be seen lifting her top to take a look at her growing baby.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rihanna🔵 (@rihannaofficlal)

The mother was snapped wearing an orange top with matching gloves staring at her baby.

Read more: Rihanna’s father over joyous for the baby

Rihanna and Rocky broke the news on the internet a few days ago and left the fans and family thrilled for the new addition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rihanna🔵 (@rihannaofficlal)

