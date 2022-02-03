Rihanna reveals her baby bump for the fans

Rihanna who will soon become a mother made sure to announce the news to her fans in the most unique way.

The singer while taking to her social media broke the news of her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky showing her baby bump and the post garnered immense love in no time.

The singer in her recent photograph revealed her baby bump very close and she could be seen lifting her top to take a look at her growing baby.

The mother was snapped wearing an orange top with matching gloves staring at her baby.

Rihanna and Rocky broke the news on the internet a few days ago and left the fans and family thrilled for the new addition.